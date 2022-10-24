LGT Group Foundation Has $27.81 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $36.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,785.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,219. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,843.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,502.10.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

