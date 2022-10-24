LGT Group Foundation Has $24.68 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.52. 1,513,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

