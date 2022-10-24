LGT Group Foundation Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Once Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 67,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.19. 1,526,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,267,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

