LGT Group Foundation Has $10.55 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68,387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.84. 74,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

