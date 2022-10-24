LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,620. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

