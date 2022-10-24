LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,808. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.70. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

