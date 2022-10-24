LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 30,950 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.