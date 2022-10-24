LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.76. 87,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $376.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

