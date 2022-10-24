LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. 5,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

