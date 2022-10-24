LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $606.68. 20,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

