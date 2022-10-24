LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.90.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,177. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.