LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1,203.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 195.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

