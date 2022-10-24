LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,461. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

