LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.91. 7,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

