LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 139,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

