LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. FMR LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,320 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

LGIH opened at $76.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.