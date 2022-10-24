Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,363.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 395,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

