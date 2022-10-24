LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

