Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Leju stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Leju has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

