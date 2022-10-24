Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

