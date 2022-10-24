Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

