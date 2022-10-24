Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.29 ($6.96).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 464.80 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 226,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 500.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.35. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.50 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

