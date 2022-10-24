Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. 61,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

