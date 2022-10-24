Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 240,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,520. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

