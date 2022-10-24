Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. 174,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

