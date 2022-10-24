Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,523 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $2,451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 618,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 260,108 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 97,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,938. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.