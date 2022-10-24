Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.44. The stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

