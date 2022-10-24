Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $45.66. 678,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

