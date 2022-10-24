Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

