Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 204,314 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,314 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. 222,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

