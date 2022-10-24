L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Plans $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $248.11. 1,296,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,944. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.