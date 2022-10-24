Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.67 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $171.67 million and approximately $5,447.00 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy launched on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

