Kujira Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $94.78 million and $122,527.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 91,469,754 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03910005 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,670.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.