Konnect One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,558.00 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $80,558.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,455.80 or 0.28310905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.