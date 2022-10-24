KOK Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $102.22 million and $952,779.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.20629159 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $980,644.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

