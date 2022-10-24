Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 380 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.7% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $244,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.13 on Monday, reaching $347.90. 37,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $330.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $342.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day moving average of $311.25.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.