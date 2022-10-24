Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Meridian Bioscience comprises approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 149.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

