Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.86. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

