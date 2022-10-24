Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.53. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,670. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

