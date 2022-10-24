Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,792,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.44. 5,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $713.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

