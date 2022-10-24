Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.19. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.