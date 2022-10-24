Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,640 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 309,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,200,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

IONS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,619. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

