Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,400 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Progress Software accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after acquiring an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $598,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.