Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. 44,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,615. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

