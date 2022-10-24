Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 286,480 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

