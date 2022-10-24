Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Killam Apartment REIT and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.15, indicating a potential upside of 115.35%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.25%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 3.63 $2.39 billion $10.08 1.66

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management 178.91% 16.72% 2.39%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Killam Apartment REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

