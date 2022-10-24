Keystone Financial Services Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

