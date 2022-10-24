Keystone Financial Services Sells 40,253 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,253 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

