Keystone Financial Services Purchases 178 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $116.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

