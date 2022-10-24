Keystone Financial Services Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.16 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

